Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Given $28.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Perspecta’s rating score has declined by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perspecta an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of PRSP opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.