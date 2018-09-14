Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Insider Stanley P. Silverstein Sells 12,076 Shares

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $327,863.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PERY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.33. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Perry Ellis International, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

