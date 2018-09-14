PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $114.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

