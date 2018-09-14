Penta Price Hits $0.0010 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Penta has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $0.00 and $256,916.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00274534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00156133 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.06253005 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

