PEAK6 Investments L.P. Sells 18,213 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

PEAK6 Investments L.P. trimmed its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293,285 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,264 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,403. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $63.24 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

