PEAK6 Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 12,830 Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $44,209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $21,517,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626,317 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 339,261 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,672,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schneider National news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Giertz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,420.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.92 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

