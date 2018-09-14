Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,054 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Paychex stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

