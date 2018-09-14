PAVmed (PAVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PAVM stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.62.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). sell-side analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAVmed news, Chairman Lishan Aklog purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 618,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,727.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.40% of PAVmed at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device.

