Paul Ferrall Sells 4,739 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $84,922.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Ferrall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PQ Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 29th, Paul Ferrall sold 4,305 shares of PQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $77,188.65.

PQG opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.54.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.