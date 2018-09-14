Paul A. Pittman Acquires 2,778 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,778 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $18,140.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,984.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,265. The company has a market cap of $229.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18.47. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 18.22%. equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

