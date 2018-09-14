Patrick L. Alexander Sells 5,486 Shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 5,486 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $159,258.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,566.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

