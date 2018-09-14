Patientory (PTOY) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit. Patientory has a market cap of $2.33 million and $764,594.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00277274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.06382413 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

