Partner Fund Management L.P. Takes $32.07 Million Position in Aptinyx Inc (APTX)

Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,379,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of APTX opened at $30.08 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 566,900 shares of company stock worth $9,070,400 in the last ninety days.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.