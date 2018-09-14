ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) CEO Jeffrey Parker Purchases 100,000 Shares

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) CEO Jeffrey Parker purchased 100,000 shares of ParkerVision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRKR opened at $0.53 on Friday. ParkerVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.18.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ParkerVision, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ParkerVision stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) by 614.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of ParkerVision worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ParkerVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

