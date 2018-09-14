Parker-Hannifin (PH) Upgraded by Buckingham Research to Buy

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.78.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 697.7% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,582.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 171.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

