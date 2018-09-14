Par Pacific (PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

