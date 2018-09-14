Par Pacific (PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $21.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.
