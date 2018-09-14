Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $290.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $248.08 and a one year high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

