Pandora Media Inc (P) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,265 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after selling 6,099,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,600 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,773 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,855 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,659 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,896 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on P shares. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of P stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 16,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $134,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,166.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 100,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $806,627.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,890 shares of company stock worth $1,461,155. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

