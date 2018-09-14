Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in UDR by 17.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,396,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

