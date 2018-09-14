Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 230,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 277,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $1,416,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 21,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $1,985,475.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $915,257.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,731 shares of company stock worth $23,087,928 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $94.89 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

