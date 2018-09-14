Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.03.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.
Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,259. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -428.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $5,998,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,468 shares of company stock valued at $46,211,049. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 843,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $108,800,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $65,038,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.
