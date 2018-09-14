Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,259. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -428.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $5,998,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,468 shares of company stock valued at $46,211,049. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 843,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $108,800,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $65,038,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

