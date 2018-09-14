PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Bought by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $97,334,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,906,000 after buying an additional 3,108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $100,456,000.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

