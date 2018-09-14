PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Bought by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,865 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951,637 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $97,334,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $100,456,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $27.24 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.79.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

