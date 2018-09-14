Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.77% of Oxford Square Capital worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 39.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 75.90% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Oxford Square Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.