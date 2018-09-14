Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $39,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 613,806 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,469,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 883,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.63. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,555. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $408.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.20.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

