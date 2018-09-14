Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Owens-Illinois posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Shares of OI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 3,203,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,150,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333,917 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,370,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 756,954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,997,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 441,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,111,000 after acquiring an additional 199,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

