OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.09.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 134.80% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

