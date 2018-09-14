Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,544,000 after purchasing an additional 183,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,067,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.