Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes $37.19 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,689,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,192,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 3.18% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. MED upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

