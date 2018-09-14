Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 237,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.09. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $186,940.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

