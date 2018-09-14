Orbimed Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Amedisys worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,945,000 after buying an additional 377,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 114,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 109,246 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $8,770,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $6,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

In other news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

