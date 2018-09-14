Orbimed Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,300 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 54.0% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Orthopediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $33.49 on Friday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 192.23%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

