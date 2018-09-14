Opus Reaches Market Capitalization of $911,256.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $911,256.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00278168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00153615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.06317271 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

