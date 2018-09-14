OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 517,500 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 517,500 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.21% of Mastercard worth $426,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

MA stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

