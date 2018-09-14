Opko Health (OPK) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 14.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.90. 28,303,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 5,547,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,037.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 334,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,069. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Opko Health by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

