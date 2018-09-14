onG.social (ONG) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. onG.social has a market capitalization of $832,627.00 and $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One onG.social token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get onG.social alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00280081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.05859555 BTC.

onG.social Token Profile

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . onG.social’s official website is somee.social

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase onG.social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for onG.social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for onG.social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.