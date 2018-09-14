ONEOK (OKE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.53.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 22,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6,007.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,768,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,679,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.