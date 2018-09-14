Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce $449.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.00 million and the highest is $452.60 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $331.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 895.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $616,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 56,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $171,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

