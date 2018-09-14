Olympic (OLMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $163.00

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Olympic has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Olympic has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Olympic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00281739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00152713 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.06226766 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 32,601,590 coins. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io . Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olympic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.