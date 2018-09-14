Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie's Bargain have surged and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s business model of “buying cheap and selling cheap”, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, sturdy comps performance and expansion of customer reward program fortify its position. Further, the company has been making concerted efforts to lower debt burden and expects to be debt free by the end of fiscal 2018. Cumulatively, these have not only positioned the stock to augment both top and bottom-line performance in the long run but also continue with better-than-expected performance. This is quite evident from second-quarter results following which the company raised fiscal 2018 view. However, analysts believe that any increase in supply chain costs and deleverage in SG&A expenses may weigh upon margins. Apart from this, the company may also face higher freight and fuel cost related challenges.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $26,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,553,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,370,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $533,182.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,970.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,965,323 shares of company stock worth $141,912,319. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

