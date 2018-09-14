Olive (OLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Olive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Coinsuper and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Olive has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Olive has a market cap of $2.52 million and $599,678.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00278253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.06357641 BTC.

About Olive

Olive’s genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,006,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE . Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co

Olive Token Trading

Olive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinTiger, TOPBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

