OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $2,661,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $623,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $336,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

