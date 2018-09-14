OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

