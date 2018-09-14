OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Buys 23,200 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,461,000 after buying an additional 715,960 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $559,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Shares of TJX opened at $108.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

