OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $158,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,405 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 164.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 168,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 131.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 60,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $224,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 645,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,286.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.63 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

