OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $299,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 321,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

