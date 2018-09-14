Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of OLBK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $582.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.29. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Suit II acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,874 shares of company stock worth $1,749,321. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

