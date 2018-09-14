Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Director Sells $342,500.00 in Stock

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. research analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 31,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLBK shares. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

