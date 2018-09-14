Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 134,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZPR Investment Management boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 23.6% during the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

