Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.66

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

OZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 341.23% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, insider David Michael Levine sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $28,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

